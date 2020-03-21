City Council unanimously approved a COVID-19 emergency resolution Thursday in a phone-in meeting chaired by Mayor Kate McBride.
All members of council were present for the virtual meeting, which started with City Manager Rachael Fuller presenting the motion — its highlights are that the city will suspend all utility shutoffs and charge no penalties for fees that will be paid late, according to Fuller.
The emergency resolution also “makes it clear the city’s ability to request and federal (relief) funds,” she said.
A total of 64 citizens listened in on the conversation, which was discussion only. No comment was taken.
The emergency formally lasts until April 14, but McBride said “that may be a bit early.” Fuller advised council to adopt it with that date, noting that additional special meetings can be called. Council granted Fuller the right to administratively extend the date if the need arises.
Fuller told council, “We are maintaining essential services such as utility operations, police, fire and EMS, and have put in new protocols: Social distancing, personal protection devices (PPD) for responders, and city facilities are closed to the public except for the police department and services that are legally required are being maintained.”
Getready.org, an existing online resource created by Hood River County and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is a place for sharing information with the community, Fuller noted.
In addition, twice-weekly meetings at EOC between local agencies are being attended by Fuller, McBride and Councilor Megan Saunders.
“These are scary times and this is unprecedented, so how we respond is important,” Fuller said. “We need to show it for others. Our commitment to those impacted financially, and our most vulnerable.”
McBride said, “I think this is appropriate in light of everything that going on.” She told Fuller, “Thank you for being proactive, with everything changing very rapidly.”
Councilor Tim Counihan said he is asked the question by constituents, “Is this a shelter in place order?”
“This not a shelter in place order,” Fuller said. “This is a preemptive action that allows us to change some of the services we provide such as utility shutoffs and suspend late feeds and opens up opportunities for federal and state funding.”
Councilor Erick Haynie said, “Decisions needed to be made and I thank (Fuller) for that. I think our city staff should get a call out, and our healthcare workers who are showing bravery in the face of this invisible enemy. And our public works, too: Just think of the preciousness of running water and sewer systems running properly.”
Councilor Gladys Rivera asked that the motion be changed to change references to coronavirus to “COVID-19 or COVID-19 pandemic” terminology in all references.
“We should call it by its name, COVID-19,” Rivera said.
