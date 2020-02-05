Muhlenberg College: Emelia Gendreau of Hood River was named to the Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College for the Fall 2019 semester.
Students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement. Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg is a private, four-year residential, liberal arts college located in Allentown, Pa.
Gonzaga University: Morgan Elizabeth Graves, Simon Adlir Harsanyi, Mireya Jimenez Magana and Abigail Rose Walker of Hood River, and Katherine Drew Perkins of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.
