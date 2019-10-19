Climate change and fire: Dr. David Noone to speak on Monday
Is it only a matter of time before a town in the Gorge gets leveled by a super fire like the one in Paradise, Calif.?
Dr. David Noone of Hood River will address the question as part of his talk entitled “Climate Change, Fire and an Informed Future,” Monday at Riverside Community Church in Hood River.
Noone will speak at the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (CGCAN.org) meeting, which starts with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. The community is welcome.
Noone is Professor of Atmospheric Science, College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science at Oregon State University.
This year he was awarded the “Ascent Award in Atmospheric Science” from the American Geophysical Union, which recognizes “exceptional mid-career scientists in the atmospheric and climate sciences fields, who demonstrate excellence in research and leadership.”
Next year, he will be moving to New Zealand to become the Buckley-Glavish Professor of Climate Physics at the University of Auckland. Part of his role will be to establish a Climate Research Center.
As a high schooler, Noone was obsessed with racing small sailing boats, said a press release. His coach mentioned if you want to win races, you need to know about the weather; and this was enough to draw him to study meteorology in college.
Noone obtained his PhD in meteorology from Melbourne University in Australia. His thesis was on understanding how storms in the southern ocean influence the records of climate in the Antarctic ice cores.
Noone’s research area is on water and clouds and changing global wind patterns. He helped build and use climate models that help predict future climate change. He is a member of several NASA science teams including earth observing spacecraft missions designed to measure the composition of the atmosphere.
He is most well-known for his work using the isotope chemistry of water to untangle the history of rain, said a press release.
In 2011, Noone was recognized by the Obama administration with a Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers, which is the highest honor bestowed by the United States government on science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers.
Noone’s research takes him around the world to investigate climate change: From the rainstorms and lush forests of New Guinea, equatorial oases of the Galapagos, desert mountain tops in Hawaii and the endless ice fields of Greenland.
He also likes to “measure” the winds and climate of the Columbia River Gorge using a windsurfer and sweetness of cherries, said a press release.
