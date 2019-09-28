“We hear the planet say ‘enough is enough,’ and we hear the voices of our young people asking us to use our power to adopt a serious, urgent climate recovery plan.” — John Boonstra, Gorge Climate Action Network, speaking at the Sept. 20 climate action rally in Hood River.
The climate crisis will be the focus of three upcoming events in Hood River County.
‘Global Migration and Climate Change’
Community members are invited to attend a special presentation by Dr. Tina Castañares of Hood River entitled, “Global Migration and Climate Change.”
The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State Streets in downtown Hood River.
With news about climate change and migration dominating the news, “this event will offer timely insights and an opportunity for discussion about the connection between these two urgent issues,” said Rev. Vicky Stifter, pastor of Riverside Church.
Prior to the presentation, people are invited to participate in the weekly “Love Your Neighbor” vigil in front of the church from 4:30-5:30 p.m. to show support for immigrants in our community. A soup supper is also available from 5:30-6:00. To reserve a spot at the supper call: 541-386-1412.
Gorge Commission meeting, Oct. 8
Columbia River Gorge Commission will address climate change in its meeting Oct. 8 at Bridgeside Restaurant in Cascade Locks.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m., and climate change discussion starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 11:45 a.m.
The Commission is sscheduled to hold a work session, with public comment including presentations by Friends of the Columbia Gorge and Gorge Land Trust Alliance on incorporating climate change into the Gorge Commission 2020 Plan.
HR Council, Oct. 15
Council heard testimony in favor of a proposed resolution declaring that Hood River is in a “climate emergency.” Council will formally consider the resolution at its Oct. 15 meeting. (The meeting is delayed one night due to the Oct. 14 Indigenous Day observance.)
Lottie Bromham of Hood River Valley High School Earth Action Club told the Council Sept. 23 that “by accepting this climate resolution and declaring Hood River is in a state of emergency, you can accelarate and prioritize making Hood River a better place not just for this generation, but for future generations which will one day call this beautiful city their home.
“Horrible storms, droughts and fires will continue to intensify on our planet if we do nothing to stop it. We appreciate the efforts made by this council such as adopting the Hood River Energy Plan, but without effective and fast resolution, our future is not any brighter.”
