Columbia Gorge Express will transition to its fall schedule starting Sept. 16.
Service will taper in phases to accommodate the gradually shrinking crowds, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The Columbia Gorge Express will continue to offer seven daily trips to between Portland and Multnomah Falls and three daily trips between Portland and Hood River through Sunday, Sept. 29.
On Monday, Sept. 30, the Columbia Gorge Express will fully transition to its fall schedule.
Shuttle service between Rooster Rock State Park and Multnomah Falls will be reduced from seven days a week to three days a week (Friday through Sunday only).
The last day of 2019 shuttle service will be Sunday, Sept. 29. Service between Portland and Rooster Rock will also end for the season on Sept. 29.
For fares, connections and other details, see columbiagorgeexpress.com.
The Express stop in Hood River is located on the waterfront at Riverside Drive and First Streets. In Cascade Locks, it’s at 440 WaNaPa.
The Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee will meet on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River at the Hood River Library. On the agenda:
- Historic Highway State Trail: design updates.
- Updates on the project to repair the viaducts at Multnomah Falls.
- Presentation on the Multnomah Falls Pedestrian Circulation Study.
