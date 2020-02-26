Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) introduces their newest child advocates: John Fisher, The Dalles; Marianna Roberts and Emily Anderson, Mosier; Jackie Selevan and Carol Beamer, White Salmon; and Stephanie Pate and Ed Drew, Hood River. After completing 36 hours of profession training, the group was sworn into duty by the Honorable John A. Olson on Feb. 20.
Olson welcomed the newest advocates and subsequently described many of the attributes he feels CASAs bring to the court, and pertinent information concerning a child CASAs bring to the court’s attention.
Appointed and empowered directly by the courts, CASA volunteers advocate for a child’s best interest by providing critical information to judges about the child’s needs and well-being to help the judge make the most well-informed decision. The CASA model was created more than 40 years ago and CASA programs have established themselves and their volunteers as trusted partners with the courts and child welfare professionals.
On any given day, there are nearly 443,000 children in foster care in the United States, served by more than 93,000 dedicated CASA volunteers, said a press release. On average, nationally, children remain in state care for nearly two years and six percent of children in foster care have languished there for five or more years. Among these children, around 200 are available for adoption and waiting for adoptive families in Oregon, according to AdoptUSKids.
About Columbia Gorge CASA
Columbia Gorge CASA serves children in Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties, with the mission to advocate for the needs and well-being of children in foster care through professionally trained and supported community volunteers.
New advocate training sessions will begin in April.
To learn more about the CASA program, contact Michelle Mayfield, training coordinator, or Susan Baldwin, volunteer manager, at 541-386-3468 or www.gorgecasa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.