The Oregon State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people, one armed, photographed entering a closed wildlife area in Wasco County.
On Saturday, March 21, cameras recorded two people at the White River Wildlife area near Tygh Valley. Photos show the two people approach the closed area and then the male, armed with a rifle, crosses over the fence and into the wildlife area.
The wildlife area is managed by ODFW and was closed to all entry at the time.
If you know either of the people in the photo, contact the Oregon State Police Command Center at 1-800-442-0776, OSP or The Oregon State Police Area Command in The Dalles and leave information for Senior Trooper Justin Frazier.
