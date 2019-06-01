All those connected with Doug Radliff’s teaching journey in the Gorge are invited to celebrate a milestone at Columbia Lutheran School.
It’s not every job where you first need to drive deer off a field before you’re able to get started. For Doug Radliff, who has been teaching youth in the Gorge for more than 30 years, it was all in a day’s work when it came time to take his students to P.E. His varied days of working with students, including children of some of his past students, inside and outside the classroom draw to a close this week, as he retires after more than 30 years in community classrooms.
After a career in the Coast Guard, Radliff headed back to the family farm in Hood River, to help with raising apples, pears and cherries.
After its sale in the 1980s, it was unclear what would be next. The answer turned out to school — first to wrap up a degree in education, then to lead classrooms of his own. Among others, he taught at Baptist Christian School in Hood River (now Horizon Christian), Covenant Christian Academy in The Dalles, and five years ago, became the first teacher at Bethany Lutheran Church’s newly opened Columbia Lutheran School.
Past students, their families, and anyone who has been a part of Radliff’s teaching journey are invited to his retirement celebration on Sunday, June 2 from 2-4 p.m. at Bethany/Columbia, 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles. Light refreshments will be served.
