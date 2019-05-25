Hood River Valley High School held its 22nd annual Community Work Day event May 22, which sent students to local sites and businesses, as well as to the high school’s grounds.

The annual event is a fundraiser for local nonprofits and causes, and this year’s funds are being divided between the United Way, Hood River Warming Shelter, Friends of Oak Grove Park and Randall Hospital in care of Jesus Ledezma, an HRVHS student recently diagnosed with leukemia. The students each earned $50 for five hours of work, which began at 9 a.m.

“Students that participate in our Community and Campus Pride Work Day learn the value of giving back to our community in a way that benefits everyone involved,” said Wendy Herman, SUMMIT Career Center, HRVHS.

“Students learn the importance of giving of their time without expecting anything in return other than feeling good about what they are doing,” she said.

Dr. Lynn Orr, executive director of The History Museum of Hood River County, had two students — Bryan Gonzalez, a sophomore, and Moses Martinez, a senior — working to clean up the grounds.

“We’re so honored to have students who were willing to come give of their time to the benefit of the museum,” she said. Martinez said he’d chosen the museum as his Work Day project via the SUMMIT Career Center because he’d never been to the museum before.

Riverside Community Church had a trio of students — Diesel Henderson and Nathaniel Meyer, both sophomores, and Connor McElwee, junior — for what Meyer called “yard-ening,” or yard and garden work. Back at the high school, students worked on a variety of projects from cleaning up the parking lot to working in the FFA garden. A group of seniors also painted a mural on teacher Gabe Judah’s classroom wall.

“Our campus receives the extra weeding, sweeping, raking and cleaning that helps our custodians,” said Herman. “Students that work out in the community raise money for the non-profit organizations that came and presented in April asking for funds.”

Herman said that 356 students participated in the annual event, with 80 of those at the high school for Campus Pride Day. She expects over $13,000 will have been raised by students who worked in the community.

Those who sponsored students are asked to send checks payable to HRVHS/CWD and mail it to HRVHS/CWD, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, OR 97031.

“We extend a huge thank you to all the community members that sponsored a student or students,” said Herman.