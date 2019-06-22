Now that school is out for summer vacation, Kirby Nagelhout Construction will be entering the next phase of construction for the new May Street Elementary
A road closure on May Street from Eighth to 10th streets is estimated to be in effect from June 24 through Aug. 16.
During this time, there will be traffic detours, revisions, and delays around the school. The closure is necessary for the building demolition and the installation of new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and paving.
Demolition of the existing school is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 15 and will last for approximately six weeks.
“Kirby Nagelhout Construction recognizes that saying goodbye to the original May Street Elementary will be an emotional time for many and wants to assure the community that they will take great care in the dismantling of the building, with safety being their number one priority,” said project supervisor Mike Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.