Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) and Aging in the Gorge Alliance (AGA) invite the community on March 18 to join their continuing series of brown bag lunch presentations exploring various aspects of “aging and walking alongside those in the aging process,” as coordinator Andrew Wade put it.
This month’s event goes from noon to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank building, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River.
The speakers’ focus will be “Family Conversations about Aging”: How to begin, continue, or adjust your family’s discussion about aging.
Natascha Stolhand, RN, care manager, and Richelle Wilhite, clinical case manager — both with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital — will be the speakers.
Whether you are coming from the perspective of an adult child, spouse, or one recognizing your need for greater care, this conversation will provide insights for addressing often sensitive topics.
Participants will receive the AARP Prepare to Care Guide (also available in Spanish, and specific to other populations), as well as Advance Care Planning guides. Eldercare specialist Gail Goeller’s book, “Coming of Age with Aging Parents,” will be available for purchase for $10, with all proceeds going to AGA’s Challenge Grant for the History Museum’s Memory Cafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.