- CAT — Columbia Area Transit — announced on March 17 that it will reduce service until April 1 in an effort to both curb the spread of COVID-19 and reallocate its resources to the county-wide emergency response. The bus will run at peak hours only: 7-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. For more information, visit the website at ridecatbus.org.
- Blossom Craft Show: Clara Rice, Hood River County Fair Board director, announced Monday that this year’s Blossom Craft Show and Quilt Sale, originally scheduled for April 18-19, has been canceled. “We join others in responding to the potential impact of COVID-19 to our community,” said Rice in a press release. “It is our priority to keep our visitors and vendors safe during this unprecedented time.
- The Orchard Lanes bowling tournament, set to continue this weekend, has been canceled.
- Hood River’s annual Community Easter Egg Hunt and Children’s Safety Fair at Jackson Park on April 1 has been canceled
- The Meet and Greet for the Hood River County District Attorney Candidate Sean Kallery has changed locations from the library to an online forum. Constituents are invited to log on and ask Sean Kallery questions on March 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More information available through voteforseankallery.com.
- The Boka Marimba concert at the Bingen Theater on March 28 has been canceled.
- The Serious Theater in The Dalles is closed until further notice, including scheduled auditions.
- The 2020 Census has been suspended field operations until April 1.
- Columbia Gorge Beekeeping Association canceled its in-person meeting for this week, but have scheduled a virtual meeting using the Zoom app for Wednesday, March 25 beginning at 6:15 p.m. Ellen Topitzhofer, facility research assistant, will be providing a presentation on honey bee diseases. The virtual meeting is new territory for CGBA, “but the board felt it imperative to engage with its members and others as the ‘bee season’ opens for the new year,” said a press release.
- Hood River Electric Co-op has closed its lobby to visitors. “As a precaution to COVID-19 Hood River Electric Cooperative will be closed to walk in visitors and new internet installations are suspended until further notice,” said a press release. “We will be happy to help you by phone or email during our office hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Contact us at 541-354-1233 or info@hrec.coop. Payments can be made online at www.hrec.coop. Cash or credit card payments can be made through our North entrance.”
- Britta Willson, program coordinator for Volunteers in Action at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, said Monday that volunteers are still being sought for the annual Good Neighbor Saturday, planned for May 9; registration deadline to volunteer is March 30. However, Willson said, the event will likely be smaller and VIA is considering rescheduling the event for another time, which will be announced on or before April 1. To volunteer, contact Willson at 541-387-6404 or Brittany.willson@providence.org.
- Laurie VanCott, coordinator of both Mommy Wellness and Persistent Pain Education programs, Outpatient Therapy at Nichols Landing, said all education programs have been canceled. The programs may be rescheduled after exposure risk of COVID-19 has passed.
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church has canceled all Masses — weekday, Saturday vigil and Sunday — as well as communal penance services, Friday Stations of the Cross, prayer groups and all other activities, in accordance with mandates issued by Baker Diocese Bishop Liam Carey Monday. Funerals will be conducted with immediate family only with a memorial Mass to be scheduled at a later date if the family wishes; there will be no luncheons or receptions. These mandates are in place for at least the next two weeks.
- Hood River County Education Foundation has canceled the May 2 Take Me Back to Chicago concert. “The CDC and State of Oregon have mandated that no event shall take place with 10 people or more for eight weeks. Since the concert was also in a school facility, the decision to cancel was necessary. We are hoping to reschedule for a later date, but a new date can’t be chosen until we know it is safe to do so,” said Mike Schend of the Foundation. Possible dates could be September or October. The Hood River County Education Foundation and Ticket Tomato will alert ticket holders as soon as a new date has been set.
- Cycle Oregon has postponed its first event of the season, GRAVEL, from May 15-17 until Oct. 9-11.
Listings compiled as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
