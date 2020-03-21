At Belmont and 22nd: Hood River Nazarene parishioners Tad Primus and Ken Hansen offer “Drive Thru Prayer” at the church on Wednesday. Pastor Kim Linder said, “In these days, it’s a way for us to spread some happiness and share God’s love with people.” Drivers can pull up and, through the window, volunteers will offer a prayer of their choosing. Volunteers also offer printed scripture to those who want it.