Hood River City Council has appointed two council members, Jessica Metta and Tim Counihan, to a subcommittee charged with creating interview questions that will be presented to applicants for the mayor vacancy.
The applicants will be interviewed by city council as the first agenda item for its Sept. 23 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall. Immediately following the interviews, the council will vote to select a mayor to serve through December 2020 — the end of former-mayor Paul Blackburn’s term.
The city has three applicants for the position: Kate McBride, Edwin Wilder, and Jason Gibson. Though the City of Hood River was initially unable to verify that Gibson meets the residency and voter registration requirements for the position, Gibson will be interviewed Sept. 23, based on the recommendation of city legal counsel.
Blackburn’s resignation officially took effect Aug. 31, and McBride has been serving as Mayor Pro Tem until a new mayor is chosen.
Should McBride be appointed, the city would then issue a call for applications and select a new councilor to fill McBride’s vacant seat through a similar Q-and-A and vote process.
