Hood River City Council takes a major step Sept. 9 toward appointing someone to be the next mayor.
In its meeting starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council will appoint a subcommittee of its own members to devise a set of questions to ask the applicants when the matter comes before the council on Sept. 23.
At its second and last meeting of September, the council is scheduled hold the interviews and appoint someone to fill out the vacancy left by Paul Blackburn. He resigned effective Aug. 31 as he is leaving the community; the appointee will serve through December 2020, when the term expires.
Councilor Kate McBride will preside over the Sept. 9 meeting, in her role as Mayor Pro Tem. The subcommittee will determine the interview questions, but McBride will not be appointed to the subcommittee.
McBride and Ed Wilder are, at press time, the two applicants for the position.
Should McBride be appointed, a seat on council would need filling. The city would issue a call for applications and select a new councilor through a similar Q-and-A and vote process.
