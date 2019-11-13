Qualified residents of the city of Hood River may apply by Nov. 18. Applications must be received at City Hall no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 18.
The appointment is for fulfillment of the council term vacated by Kate McBride when she was appointed mayor in September following the resignation of former Mayor Paul Blackburn.
The term for this position expires in December 2020.
Applications are available at City Hall, 211 Second St., Hood River.
Full details are at the city’s website, cityofhoodriver.gov, or e-mail j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov.
