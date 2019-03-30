The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Hood River County are widening the roadway at two intersections — Country Club at Barrett Drive and Tucker Road at Guignard Drive — to make it easier and safer for freight trucks to turn. The project also includes improvements to paving, stormwater drainage, signage and striping at both intersections.
Work to expand the intersection has already begun at Tucker and Guignard, and flaggers are on-hand to direct traffic.
At County Club and Barrett, construction crews are rebuilding a private resident’s architectural wall to accommodate for the change in ODOT’s right-of-way. The wall should be finished within the next week or so, construction crews said, and then the trees beside the intersection will be cut down and the roadway expanded.
While the project was scheduled to start in February, it was delayed until March 20 due to inclement weather. Construction is expected to continue through May or June 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.