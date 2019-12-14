The Hood River County Public Safety Services Survey will stay live through Dec. 15, so county residents still have some time to submit input before county staff compile the responses for the county commissioners to consult while they craft a public safety levy for either the May or November 2020 ballot.
“The Hood River County Commission has identified public safety services as its highest priority among the many services the county provides,” reads a statement in the survey introduction.
While still in progress, the county intends for all of the levy funds to go towards the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, which is currently funded through the county’s General Fund. If it passes, the county would be able to pull some funding from Sheriff’s Office and reallocate it within the rest of the General Fund to help the county deal with its financial crisis.
“The cost of providing services in Hood River County has been increasing at a faster rate than funding streams that pay for those services,” the county states in the survey introduction. “For several years, Hood River County has addressed this issue by eliminating and consolidating positions, decreasing service levels, and transferring funds from reserves to meet the shortfall when necessary.
“Service and staffing levels are reduced as far as they can be without eliminating entire departments and services, and reserves are nearly depleted. … The County Commission seeks a solution for advancing a balanced budget that is lean and sustainable while stabilizing basic services for the safety and welfare of the entire community.”
The survey is intended to help the county decide how to allocate the levy funds within the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office so that funding levels align to people’s priorities.
County officials do not intend to use the survey results to guide any potential service reductions — even though the Sheriff’s Office, being the largest expenditure from the county’s General Fund, could face further budget cuts if the levy does not pass.
So far, patrol has been the service most impacted by the county’s budget problems, with the Sheriff’s Office dropping from 24-hour coverage to 12-hour coverage within the last six months.
Participants are asked to rate the importance of 12 Hood River County public safety services on a scale from one to seven, with one being least important and seven being most important (descriptions of each service are provided); then participants are given a blank box with a 400-word limit to offer opinions on the county’s services, public safety or otherwise, and finally presented with four optional demographic questions.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish at www.hoodrivercounty.net; a link is also available on the county’s homepage,
Comments and questions can be directed to the County Administration Office at administration@co.hood-river.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.