The results are official from the Nov. 5 Special Districts election in Hood River County.
Overall turnout was 48.4 percent of eligible voters. Prior to certification, the Elections Division reviewed and processed “question ballots” — ones with signature concerns or other issues that could not be tabulated on Election Night.
The city-only Measure 14-67, termed by supporters as “Protect Our Parks,” passed 1,786 to 690, a 72.13 percent to 27.87 percent victory.
The Yes vote gained 13 votes, compared to one for the No vote, since the unofficial results were issued Nov. 5.
The West Side Fire Local option levy renewal question garnered a 78 percent approval, with 1,457 votes to 401 no: 78.424 percent to 21.58 percent. The levy renews an existing five-year local option levy.
Following certification, the West Side request gained four Yes votes, compared to none for the No vote.
Results were made official Thursday by elections supervisor Kim Kean, who has retired. The election was her last one. Friends and colleagues honored her at a reception on Friday.
Measure 14-67 approves a change in the city’s charter, requiring city council to put to a public vote any future sale or disposition of city parks property.
