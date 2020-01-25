The Public Safety Five-Year Local Option Tax Levy proposal will move forward with a rate of 78 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, the Hood River County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday.
The decision was unanimous, despite the fact that the board came into the Jan. 21 meeting split between the 78 cent rate and a higher 83 cent rate, with Commissioners Bob Benton and Rich McBride in support of the 78 cent rate and Commissioners Kate Joplin and Les Perkins in support of the 83-cent rate.
While Commission Chair Mike Oates stated during a Jan. 13 work session that he would support the 83 cent rate, he said Jan. 22 that he would be voting in favor of the 78 cent rate.
“After thinking about this extensively for the last 10 days, I think it’s hugely important that we’re all supportive of what we do and I think the only way to do that is to go forward with the 78 cent rate,” said Oates.
The 5 cent rate difference works out to approximately one added deputy position for the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, which will receive the funds generated from the levy if it passes. The Sheriff’s Office is currently funded by the county’s General Fund and, should the levy pass, the county would be able to pull funding from the sheriff’s office and reallocate it within the rest of the General Fund in order to solve the county’s current $1.5 million deficit and maintain the current level of service.
County staff have determined that a minimum rate of 67 cents per $1,000 is necessary to fund the county’s current level of service; the additional cents added to the levy rate are intended to improve public safety services throughout the county and ensure the return of 24/7 patrol coverage.
Sheriff Matt English has stated that he cannot guarantee 24/7 patrol coverage 100 percent of the time at either rate (the rate to do that was higher than the commissioners agreed they were comfortable asking for, and was rejected at an earlier meeting), but both rates allow the Sheriff’s Office to sustainably increase patrol coverage and fulfill its statutory mandates.
“There’s been a lot of focus on the sheriff’s office and the sheriff’s services, but this (levy) … has a profound effect on the criminal justice system in this county and our ability to follow through with the needs of both the DA’s office and the court,” said English, “because the sheriff’s services are not just out on patrol doing traffic stops — we have these other mandates that I have to do and that’s because they support the totality of the criminal justice system.”
The 78-cent rate supports the department’s current level of funding and allows them to fill an administrative position and hire two additional deputies; the 83-cent rate would have allowed them to fill that administrative position and hire three additional deputies. Both rates support a 24/7 patrol schedule, but the 78-cent rate allows for less shift-relief than the 83-cent rate, meaning that there’s a higher likelihood that the sheriff’s office will have to reduce patrol coverage if a deputy is unable to patrol.
“Between those two scenarios, all that I can tell, from the information that we’ve been given, is that one of them is slightly stronger than the other one in terms of securing 24-hour coverage — neither guarantee it — but they both staff for it,” said Benton during the commission’s discussion before the vote. “And if I was to decide to go for 83 cents and it failed, then I would definitely regret my decision based on the advantages that that one provides.”
Both Benton and McBride have expressed concerns over the issue of rate sensitivity — the voter’s memory of county’s 89 cent Public Health and Safety Five-Year Local Option Tax that failed on the May 2019 ballot — and the necessity of getting something passed this election cycle to sustain county services.
“I am still cautious and I’m very comfortable at the 78 cents,” said McBride.
Joplin and Perkins have both expressed concerns about the 78 cent rate not providing an adequate level of service, and the difficulty that would pose in selling a measure that promises the return of 24/7 patrol coverage to the voters.
“I see the model presented with the 78 cents and this concept of ‘barely covering’ and ‘being thin’ as really not being a sufficient level. I feel that the level (of service) at the 83 cents is more appropriate and more often than not will provide the 24 hour coverage,” said Joplin.
“It (83 cents) covers those pieces that I think need to be covered, it’s less than what we asked for previously. I think it’s a good number,” Perkins said at the start of the discussion; but when Oates voiced his support for the 78 cent rate, he commented, “Obviously I would prefer 83 cents, but I’m sure as hell not going to not support 78 cents, so if that is the direction we’re heading, then I will support it 100 percent.”
Joplin also voted in support of the 78 cent rate.
The commission has scheduled a special meeting for Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. to go over the language of the measure and will hold a public hearing on the measure at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18. After the hearing, the commission will decide whether to go forward with placing the measure on the May 2020 ballot.
