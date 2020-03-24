Last week, the Hood River Board of County Commissioners adopted an emergency declaration for the coronavirus emergency response. Hood River City Council also adopted an emergency declaration for the COVID-19 emergency response on March 19.
Hood River County activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) last week to support all of our local partner agencies, and community, amidst the current public health emergency.
The local, proactive coronavirus emergency response continues in Hood River County, with our cities, county, health, law enforcement, fire and EMS, social service agencies, public information officers and community partners working together to keep our community safe, share resources, and plan for contingencies. We have standing call in meetings to assess and adapt to changing conditions that affect our community and its agencies.
This intensive, ongoing emergency management/disaster response planning underway in the EOC helps us with our partners to stay abreast of changes, respond as needed and stay flexible to changes that may occur over time for our community, supporting Hood River County Public Health, the lead response agency on COVID-19.
The Hood River County EOC works directly with State OEM (Oregon Office of Emergency Management) and OHA (Oregon Health Authority) to obtain additional needed resources such as PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to support the healthcare community. Statewide there is a shortage of PPE.
A sample of EOC partner agencies include:
- Hood River County Administration
- Hood River Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management
- Hood River County Public Health
- Hood River County 911
- Hood River County Prevention Department
- Hood River Sheriff’s Office
- Governor’s Office,- regional solutions
- City of Hood River
- Hood River County School District
- City of Cascade Locks
- Port of Cascade Locks
- Port of Hood River
- Cascade Locks, Hood River, Westside, Wy’East and Parkdale Fire
- Hood River County Chamber of Commerce
- MCEDD
- FISH Food Bank and Columbia Gorge Food Bank
- Providence Health & Services
- One Community Health
- The Next Door
- Prestige Care/Hood River Care Center
- Mid Columbia Center for Living
- Columbia Gorge ESD
- Gorge Ecumenical Services
- Hood River Shelter Services
- Hood River Adult Center
- Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
- Oregon Health Authority
- Oregon Office of Emergency Management
Small business help
Hood River has many small businesses that could be hard hit by the COVID restrictions and closures. SBA loans are available for local small businesses — EIDL (Economic Injury disaster loans.)
To apply for SBA loans visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. For business and unemployment resources, visit mcedd.org/ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.