Due to extreme fire danger, Hood River County Forest, Forest Roads and Trails are temporarily closed to recreational use, including camping, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The order is effective starting 9 p.m. tonight, Aug. 27, and continues until further notice.
"This action will help protect our Forest Resources which are valuable for County Timber Revenue and Recreation," said County Forest Manager Doug Thiesies in an email announcing the closure. According the Thiesies, the primary reasons for the closure are:
- Extreme fire danger.
- Extended attack fire resources are not available.
- Above average recreation use in the County Forest, especially camping.
"Please be careful and responsible with your forest use during this time of high fire danger," said Thiesies.
