Hood River County residents will get the chance this Thursday to learn more about the county’s proposed tax measures planned for the May ballot, as well as the county’s current financial situation.

Hood River County Board of Commissioners scheduled the informational meeting for Thursday, Feb. 21 at Hood River Valley High School

The meeting will be drop-in format from 6–8 p.m. and will include material presented and received from two budget workshops held by the county last fall.

“We hope to reach even more people at this Feb. 21 meeting, and we plan to demonstrate to the public the board’s rationale for proceeding with two ballot measures in May,” said Board Chairman Mike Oates. “Although I’m new to the commission, the county budget crisis is not news to me. My colleagues have worked hard to spare taxpayers the burden of more taxation, but with reserves depleted, we have no other options but to raise more revenue or drastically reduce services.”

The county is currently considering two tax measures: A prepared food and beverage sales tax, and a local option levy.

While the county commission is still in the early stages of assembling an ordinance for the levy, the prepared food and beverage tax draft ordinance is near completion.

The commissioners decided on a 5 percent rate, which would raise approximately $1.8 million for the following county services:

Public Safety recreational response (including search & rescue, ATV patrol, marine patrol

Parks, Buildings/Grounds, the History Museum

Public Health (including Environmental Health for restaurant, lodging, swimming pool inspections)

County Forest, including forest recreational trails

County roads and infrastructure (including road maintenance, snow removal)

Administration of the tax

The tax would be imposed on food prepared by restaurants and caterers, as well as anything sold “for immediate consumption,” including fountain drinks, baked goods and pre-wrapped sandwiches.

It would not include alcohol or groceries, as well as food sold by public or private schools, hotels, healthcare facilities, vending machines, temporary food vendors for nonprofit organizations or food purchased with WIC program vouchers. It will also exclude candy, popcorn, chips and other “confections that are considered groceries,” the county states.

County staff and commissioners will be available at Thursday’s meeting to answer questions and provide more information on both tax measures, as well as the county’s general budget situation.