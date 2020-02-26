The Hood River County Public Safety five-year Local Option Tax levy will highlight the May 19 Primary Election ballot in Hood River County. The county Board of Commissioners approved the levy request last week.
March 10 is the deadline to file for candidates for a total of four county positions, through Hood River County Elections, and the District Attorney and Circuit Court judge positions, through the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
A filing fee of $50 or collection of signatures from registered voters is required — contact County Elections if you plan to collect signatures, to ensure the correct procedure is followed; for details, call 541-386-1442.
State and federal candidate filings can be found on the Oregon Secretary of State’s Elections Division website.
Filed candidates for Hood River County Offices for the Primary Election, as of press time on Feb. 24:
- Sheriff — incumbent Matthew T. English
- Commissioner Chair — incumbent Michael J. Oates
- Commissioner District 2 — Paul Henke, Arthur Babitz
- Commissioner District 4 — incumbent Les Perkins
- District Attorney — Sean Kallery
- Circuit Court Judge, Position 3 — incumbent Karen Ostrye
