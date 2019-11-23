Hood River County’s Public Safety Services Survey is now live at hoodrivercounty.net. There is also a link on the county’s homepage, co.hood-river.or.us, and a Spanish translation will be online soon, also accessible from the county’s homepage. The survey will close on Dec. 15.
Participants will be asked to rate the importance of 12 primary services provided by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office using a point-scale, rank their top-three services from the list, and provide some basic demographic information. There will also be an opportunity to submit general written comments.
The survey results will be used to help guide county staff and commissioners as they craft a public safety levy proposal for either the May or November 2020 ballot.
The levy funds would most likely be used to fund Sheriff’s Office services, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to gain some independence from the county’s General Fund, and allowing the county to retain some General Fund dollars to balance its budget.
For more information, contact County Administration at 541-386-3970, or administration@co.hood-river.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.