Work will mean Family Man area will be inaccessible by road for 3 weeks
Road improvements on Riordan Hill Road start this week, and that means the road is closed to the public.
Hood River County is making way for the Lemon Tree Timber Sale on county-owned timber land, accessible via Riordan Hill.
The section of road from where the pavement ends (by the orchard) to the Family Man Staging Area will be repaired, widened, and have pull-outs constructed, according to County Trails Coordinator Henry Buckalew.
The road will be closed for approximately three weeks to public use during the construction. The Forestry Department will close this section of road on Aug. 1. The road will be reopened on or about Thursday Aug. 22.
During the time Riordan Hill Road is closed, Family Man Staging Area, a popular mountain biking locale, will not be accessible by car. Trail access points along and adjacent to the Riordan Hill Road construction area will also be closed.
Buckalew recommended that other trail access locations be used while the road improvement project is underway such as Seven Streams, Post Flats or Binns Hill Staging Areas.
Among the permitted events and camps using trails in the Post Canyon area and other parts of the west side recreational complex include the Post Canyon 50K and Half Marathon race, with 99 participants, happening Aug. 10.
On Aug. 25, the Cooper Spur Mountain Bike Post Canyon Challenge kids mountain bicycle race, will involve 80 participants.
“The area that folks ride when parking at the Family Man Staging Area are easily accessible from lower Post Canyon/7 Streams Staging area,” said Heather Pola, the Post Canyon 50K and half-marathon organizer.
“Where my races take place is a very different type of riding/running terrain and vastly different from the type of trails in lower Post where folks park,” she said. “A lot of families park in that area and utilize Family Man, as well as all of the surrounding non-moto trails.
“The time of year the event takes place, is purposely a lower usage time due to heat and trail conditions, as well as fire level bans in the area,” Pola said. “I purposely have the event during a much lower usage time of year, to reduce congestion.”
