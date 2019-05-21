Balloting concludes Tuesday in the Hood River County Special Districts Election.
County Election officials reported that as of Monday afternoon, a total of 4,613 ballots had been turned in, a 31.45 percent turnout. Elections supervisor Kim Kean said the last two days’ ballot intake rate appeared sufficient to push the overall turnout to 40 percent.
The wide-ranging ballot contains arace for school board, both Hood River and Cascade Locks port commissions, a six-way race for three positions on the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, and a pair of revenue measures placed on the ballot by the Hood River County Board of Commissioners.
Voters who are reading this before 8 p.m. on May 21 and have not turned in their ballots may do so at drop-boxes are located in Hood River at the County Building, Sixth and State streets, and at Cascade Locks City Hall. Sign only your own ballot. Do not sign anyone’s ballot but your own; make sure you place your ballot inside the provided secrecy sleeve.Place the sleeve inside the mailing envelope, seal it and sign it.
Ballots must be received by the County Elections Department by 8 p.m. on May 21. Postmarks do not count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.