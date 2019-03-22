The melt is all but over. Now comes the clean-up. Cinder-laden ice sculptures dropped water as they thawed last week, and the debris emerging from what once had been snow banks included several instances of abandoned tire chains.
Through Monday, March 25, the City of Hood River Public Works crew will be sweeping throughout the city.
As a reminder to citizens, it is the property owner’s responsibility to keep the sidewalks adjoining a property in a safe condition.
If there is gravel left on the sidewalk and it is possible to remove it, please sweep or shovel the gravel into the street so that the city street sweeper can remove it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.