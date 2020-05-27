Hood River County Board of Commissioners will hold a special business meeting at 2 p.m. Friday to take potential action on reopening recreation areas and rescinding restrictions on transient housing.
The meeting will be held by video; to attend, see the county website, co.hood-river.or.us for the new Webex access information.
The board held a workshop meeting Tuesday and changed the status of Friday’s scheduled meeting from work session after consulting with Legal Counsel Lisa Davies and Administrator Jeff Hecksel.
Under the proposed changes, the county will rescind restrictions on renting overnight accommodation to out of town travelers. That change would take effect May 29, if the board approves it. In Tuesday’s session, all members voiced support for the move.
County trailheads, staging areas and other sites will be reopened, and parking allowed, on a phased-in basis no later than June 8.
