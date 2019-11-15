Hood River City Police have no suspects in a series of car prowls that were reported the morning of Nov. 7.
Wallets and keys were among the items were taken from unsecured vehicles along Montello Avenue, between Park Street and 13th Street and up to Pear Tree Lane, between 6:39 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. on Nov. 7.
No vehicles were damaged in the thefts, and all of the stolen materials were “just items of opportunity” that were easily accessible within the vehicle, said Sergeant Juan Pulido.
The most valuable items taken were credit cards and a set of Porsche keys, he said, and nothing has been stolen since the multiple reports taken Nov. 7.
