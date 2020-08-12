Wearing masks or cloth face coverings in public can slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and in-person schooling in both Washington and Oregon — when it does occur — will require a majority of students to wear masks if attending in-person classes.
Parents should begin working with their children now to help them transition to wearing a mask while in public, as well as in school this fall.
According to KidsHealth, a nonprofit children’s health system online, most kids can feel comfortable seeing people in masks, as long as adults:
- Use simple words to explain why people are wearing masks.
- Give kids time to look, watch, and get used to what’s new.
- Answer kids’ questions.
- Give support.
Some toddlers and young children may feel uneasy about masks. They may need extra support and comfort from parents. Parents also can help kids understand why they might need to wear a mask, and make them more comfortable and even fun to wear.
How kids react to seeing masks partly depends on their age. Older kids might not react much at all. To them, masks might seem like no big deal. Most are able to adjust pretty quickly.
Some kids may even be eager to wear a mask. They might embrace their new look as a medical superhero.
But for babies, toddlers and young kids, seeing people in masks might take some getting used to. At first, they may feel cautious. They may need a few minutes to look and watch. That can help them get used to what’s new. They may need a parent to gently say, “It’s OK.” That can help them relax.
Some babies, toddlers, and young kids may feel upset or afraid. They might cry, hide their face or cling to a parent. Soothing words, comfort, and the safety of a parent’s lap can help calm them.
Masks hide part of a person’s face. Young children rely on faces. From the time they are babies, children look at faces for the signals they need to feel safe.
When faces are partly hidden by masks, kids can’t see the friendly smile or familiar look that usually puts them at ease. When kids can’t see the person’s whole face, it’s harder to feel safe. It’s natural to feel scared.
But slowly and gently, parents can help kids feel more comfortable. Even very young kids can learn that something that seemed too scary at first is not so scary after all.
