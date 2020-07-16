Six Hood River County residents and one who lives in Wasco County who are associated to Tofurky have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four are employees and three non-employee family members. Hood River County Health Department is working in cooperation with Tofurky leadership to support these employees, said a Hood River County press release.
"As the contact tracing continues, we will be trying to identify if these cases have a commonality other than the workplace," said county health officials in the press release, "These individuals didn’t necessarily contract COVID-19 at the workplace, but the workplace is the shared commonality between them."
Tofurky is a local family owned business manufacturing plant-based protein. They have been following all guidelines from the governor’s office, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) and continue to work with these partners to minimize the potential of other employees being infected, said the press release.
This is the second workplace outbreak this week. The first outbreak occurred at Columbia Gorge Organic Packing House and was made public on Monday.
En Español
Seis residentes del Condado Hood River y uno que vive en el Condado Wasco County que están asociados a Tofurky han dado positivo a COVID-19.
Cuatro empleados y tries miembros de familia que no son empleados. El Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River está trabajando en conjunto con los líderes de Tofurky para apoyar a estos empleados, dije el condado en un comunicado de prensa.
"A medida que continúa el rastreo de contactos, estaremos intentando identificar si estos casos tienen algo en común además del lugar de empleo," dije el condado en el comunicado de prensa. "Estos individuos no necesariamente contrajeron COVID-19 en el lugar de empleo, pero el lugar de empleo es la comunidad compartida entre ellos."
Tofurky es una empresa familiar local que produce proteína a base de plantas. Ellos han estado siguiendo las pautas impuestas por la Oficina de la Gobernadora, El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (ODA) y La Oficina de Seguridad Ocupacional y Salud de Oregon (OSHA) y continúan trabajando con estos socios para minimizar el potencial de que otros empleados se infecten, dije el condado.
Este es el segundo brote en un lugar de trabajo en esta semana. La primer brote ocurrió en Columbia Gorge Organic Packing House y se hizo público el lunes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.