The Hood River County Health Department has identified a cluster of cases of COVID-19 at Webster Orchards/The Fruit Company.
"Webster Orchards / The Fruit Company has done an outstanding job responding to this workplace outbreak," said a press release from the health department. "They are providing housing, food, and support for their employees. We feel this particular outbreak is well controlled at this time. They had worked hard to put safeguards into place for their employees before this outbreak occurred. A fruit packing facility in Hood River’s Mid-Valley has been identified as having a cluster of COVID-19 cases."
Whenever more than one case is linked to an Agricultural or Long Term Care Facility, it is classified as an ‘outbreak’ by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Once five or more cases are identified OHA, will release this information in their weekly report, said the press release. Hood River County has not yet identified the source of this outbreak.
Said L. Scott Webster, owner of The Fruit Company, “We so appreciate all our employees along with management, who have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe and clean workplace during the pandemic. We would also like to thank the Hood River County Health Department for their guidance during this process. With over 300 employees hired since March, we continue our effort to keep all our employees safe and healthy with proper 'at work' procedures provided by the CDC and our local county Health Department. We understand that we have limited influence as to what people’s behavior outside of the workplace is, and would ask that all those in our community use extra caution after hours so that we may continue to operate as an essential business in our community by continuing food services to customers.”
The county health department stated, "We understand this is a confusing and challenging time, but we are grateful for our community’s collective response in supporting our local farms, packing houses, and essential workers to have a safe and successful harvest. We appreciate the risks and sacrifices they are taking to put local produce on our tables."
Contract tracing efforts are essential as cases in our state and county continue to accelerate, said the press release; and the health department clarified that not all of the individuals who tested positive and are connected to this outbreak cluster live in Hood River County."We appreciate our partners who come together when an outbreak has multijurisdictional impact," said the press release.
“Unfortunately, we will see more incidences of virus spread in the coming weeks and months," said Christopher Van Tilburg, Health Officer for health department.
The health department emphasized the importance of continuing to follow guidance for proper social distancing and mask use both at work and outside of work; and said that everyone must stay home if they feel ill or have any symptoms.
“Don’t go out, call your doctor!”
En Español
El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River ha identificado un grupo de casos de COVID-19 en Webster Orchards / The Fruit Company.
“Webster Orchards / The Fruit Company ha hecho un trabajo excepcional en respuesta a este brote en el lugar de trabajo,” dijo el departamento de salud en un comunicado de prensa. “Ellos están proporcionando vivienda, comida y apoyo a sus empleados. Creemos que este brote en particular está bien controlado en este momento. Ellos habían trabajado duro para establecer salvaguardas para sus empleados antes de que este brote ocurriera.”
Cada vez que hay más de un caso vinculado a una Instalación Agrícola o de Atención a Largo Plazo, es clasificado como un ‘brote’ por la Autoridad de Salud de Oregon (OHA). Una vez que se identifican 5 casos o más, OHA divulgará esta información en su reporte semanal, dijo el comunicado de prensa. El Condado de Hood River aún no ha identificado la fuente de este brote.
Dijo L. Scott Webster, Propietario de The Fruit Company, “Apreciamos mucho a nuestros empleados en conjunto con la gerencia, que han trabajado arduamente para mantener un lugar de trabajo limpio y seguro durante la pandemia.También queremos agradecer al Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River por su orientación durante este proceso. Con más de 300 empleados contratados desde Marzo, continuamos nuestro esfuerzo para mantener a nuestros empleados seguros y saludables con los procedimientos adecuados ‘en el trabajo,’ proporcionados por el CDC y nuestro Departamento de Salud local. Entendemos que tenemos una limitada influencia en cuanto al comportamiento de las personas fuera del trabajo y le pedimos a todos los miembros de nuestra Comunidad que tengan más precaución después de las horas de Trabajo para que podamos continuar operando como un negocio esencial en nuestra comunidad al continuar con los servicios de alimentos para los consumidores.”
El departamento de salud declaró, “Entendemos que este es un momento confuso y desafiante, pero estamos agradecidos con la respuesta colectiva de nuestra comunidad, apoyando a nuestras granjas locales, empacadoras y trabajadores esenciales para que tengan una cosecha segura y exitosa. Apreciamos los sacrificios y riesgos a lo que se están exponiendo para poner frutas y verduras locales en nuestras mesas.”
Los esfuerzos de rastreo de contactos son esenciales, dijo el departamento de salud, ya que los casos en nuestro estado y condado continúan acelerándose; y el departamento explicó que no todas las personas que dieron positivo y están conectadas a este grupo de brotes viven en el condado de Hood River. “Apreciamos a nuestros socios que se unen cuando un brote tiene un impacto multi- jurisdiccional,” dijo el departamento en el comunicado de prensa.
“Desafortunadamente, se verán más incidentes de propagación del virus en las próximas semanas y meses”, dijo Christopher Van Tilburg, oficial de salud para El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River.
El Condado de Hood River enfatizó la importancia de seguir siguiendo las guías de distanciamiento social adecuado y el uso de máscaras, tanto en el trabajo como en nuestro tiempo personal fuera del trabajo, y también, todos deben quedarse en casa si se sienten enfermos o tiene algún síntoma.
“¡No salga, llame a su Doctor!”
