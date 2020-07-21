Hood River County Health Department identifies sports team outbreak of COVID-19
Hood River County identified an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Hood River Valley High School Boys’ basketball and football teams. In cooperation with the Hood River County School District, the health department reported in a July 18 press release the department has confirmed that more than one positive case participated at their respective sports practices on Monday, July 13. This is a developing situation; identified cases may increase.
Hood River County School District is following the Center for Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and the Hood River County Health Department’s processes and guidance.
At this time, no other details will be released to protect confidentiality. Anyone who feels that they are a close contact with someone who is sick is encouraged to seek testing with their primary care provider.
Hood River County Health Department is proceeding with an investigation and contact-tracing of this outbreak. If you receive a phone call from Hood River County Health Department, please answer your phone. Only close contacts of positive cases will be contacted by Hood River County Health Department. Hood River County School District is also reaching out to affected individuals.
If you are feeling sick or experience any of the following symptoms, stay home: Fever of 100.4 degrees Farenheit or greater, sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pain, fatigue, and/or loss of smell or taste. It is also important to avoid the ‘Three Cs’: Closed Spaces; Crowded Places; and Close-Contact Settings.
Coronavirus deaths reported in Wasco County
A second and third person has died from COVID-19 in Wasco County, the North Central Public Health District announced Wednesday, July 15. The second Wasco County resident died July 8 after having been diagnosed with COVID-19 in June. On July 16, the death of a third Wasco Count resident was announced, that death occurring on July 15.
“Residents should remember to take these basic steps to protect those most at risk,” said Health Officer Dr. Miriam McDonell. Residents should: Use a face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Tofurky
Six Hood River County residents and one who lives in Wasco County who are associated to Tofurky have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four are employees and three non-employee family members. Hood River County Health Department is working in cooperation with Tofurky leadership to support these employees, said a Hood River County press release.
"As the contact tracing continues, we will be trying to identify if these cases have a commonality other than the workplace," said county health officials in the press release. "These individuals didn’t necessarily contract COVID-19 at the workplace, but the workplace is the shared commonality between them."
Tofurky is a local family owned business manufacturing plant-based protein. They have been following all guidelines from the governor’s office, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) and continue to work with these partners to minimize the potential of other employees being infected, said the press release.
County confirms seven cases of COVID at Columbia Gorge Organic
Seven Hood River County residents who are employed at Columbia Gorge Organic Packing House have tested positive for COVID-19, the Hood River County Health Department announced Monday, July 13.
"Hood River County Health Department is working with complete cooperation of management at the plant to support these employees," said a press release.
Columbia Gorge Organic is a local, second generation, family owned business specializing in certified organic fruit. They have been following all guidelines from the governor’s office, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) and continue to work with these partners to minimize the potential of other employees being infected, said the county press release.
"As the contact tracing continues, we will be trying to identify if these cases have a commonality other than the workplace where the virus could have been contracted," said the press release.
State sets new rules
Oregon's face-covering and social gathering guidelines changed July 15, Gov. Kate Brown said.
Indoor social get-togethers of more than 10 people will be prohibited (businesses and churches are exempt for now), and face coverings will be required outdoors in places when 6-feet of distance can't be maintained.
The stricter guidance is a result of "the alarming rise in COVID-19 case counts across Oregon over the last several weeks," Gov. Brown said in a press release.
