Hood River County has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Hood River Valley High School Boys’ Basketball and Football teams.
"In cooperation with the Hood River County School District, we have confirmed that more than one positive-case participated at their respective sports practices on Monday, July 13," said a county press release.
The county stated that this is a developing situation and the number of identified cases may expand. "Hood River County School District is following the Center for Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education, and the Hood River County Health Department’s processes and guidance. At this time, no other details will be released to protect confidentiality," said the press release.
Anyone who feels that they are a close contact with someone who is sick is encouraged to seek testing with their primary care provider. Hood River County Health Department is proceeding with an investigation and contact-tracing of this outbreak.
If you receive a phone call from Hood River County Health Department, the county asks that you please answer your phone. Only Close-Contacts1 of positive cases will be contacted by Hood River County Health Department. Hood River County School District is also reaching out to affected individuals.
En Español
El Condado de Hood River identificó un brote de COVID-19 entre los equipos de jóvenes de baloncesto y fútbol de la Escuela Preparatoria del Valle de Hood River.
"En cooperación con el Distrito Escolar del Condado de Hood River, hemos confirmado que más de un caso-positivo participó el Lunes, 13 de Julio, en las practicas respectivas de cada deporte," dijo el condado en un comunicado de prensa.
"El Distrito Escolar del Condado de Hood River está siguiendo las pautas y procedimiento del Centro para el Control de Enfermedades, Autoridad de Salud de Oregon, Departamento de Educación de Oregon y Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River," dijo el condado, "Para proteger la confidencialidad en este momento, no se divulgarán otros detalles."
Cualquiera que sienta que ha estado en contacto cercano con alguien que está enfermo se recomienda busque hacerse una prueba con su proveedor de cuidado primario.
El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River está procediendo con una investigación y rastreo de contactos de este brote.
Si recibe una llamada de teléfono del Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River, por favor conteste su teléfono. El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River solo contactará a los Contactos-Cercanos de casos positivos.
