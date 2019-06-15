Crews have been redoing stop lines and center lines on city streets all week.
Beginning Monday, add crosswalk work to the road list.
ODOT crews will be adding or changing crosswalks all around the Heights, between May and Belmont streets and 12th and 13th streets, and on cross streets.
The work will be during daylight hours and is expected to take three to five days. Crews will finish the removal and repainting process, and signage, at one intersection before moving on to the next.
The work brings the crossings into full ODOT compliance; Hood River Heights has the highest number of what ODOT calls “unapproved” crosswalk designs of any neighborhood in Oregon, according to Kaitlynn Jackson of ODOT.
In a related matter, on Thursday, the Heights Urban Renewal Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to discuss and possibly adopt an 11-month work plan that will incorporate temporary “demonstration projects” such as bulb-outs and bike lanes, to be use-tested and considered for long-range changes in the streetscapes and how cars, bikes and pedestrians interact as they move in and through the Heights.
Starting Monday, motorists should look for signs and flaggers indicating temporary, and shifting, one-lane work areas as new paint is put down, some crosswalks removed, and signage added.
The signs will read “crosswalk closed” at three locations:
12th and Pine — The existing crosswalk will be renewed, on the south side of the intersection, and signs will be installed on the north side of the intersection (in front of Pine Street Bakery) prohibiting crossing at the location;
13th and Taylor — Existing crosswalk to be removed, “closed” signs added, and new crosswalk installed on the south side of the intersection;
13th and Belmont — Crosswalk on the north side of the intersection renewed, signs on the south side prohibiting crossing.
As with the Pine Street “crosswalk closed” interdiction, no crosswalk markings currently exist, but the signs are intended to deter people from crossing.
Under Oregon law, every intersection is a crosswalk whether it is marked or unmarked, unless it is signed “crosswalk closed.”
According to Jackson, the future marked crosswalk locations “saw high use from people crossing the street” and are considered the safest crossing locations for those intersections.
