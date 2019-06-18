ODOT workers Randy Gerber and Jimmy Story of the Troutdale center install “Crosswalk Closed” signs at 12th and Belmont on Monday, in the interest of safety and ODOT compliance. This is one of three sets of signs the crew installed this week, along with ongoing crosswalk removal and restriping between May and Belmont and 12th and 13th, including side streets. The 12th-and-Belmont crosswalk just to the north is still in effect and will be repainted. The crosswalk upgrades bring the city into compliance with ODOT regulations, since 12th and 13th are officially state highways. The added “crosswalk closed” locations are at 13th and Taylor, where the signs are up on the north side of the intersection, and a new crosswalk will be painted on the south side of the intersection, and at 12th and Pine streets. At that location, the existing marked crosswalk is being redone, and the signs are intended to stop people crossing the busy street directly in front of Pine Street Bakery. See June 22 print edition for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.