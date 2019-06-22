T-shaped stop lines are a new entity on streets in Hood River Heights.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews have been a regular presence on 12th and 13th streets this week, making revisions to crosswalks and adding signage in the traffic-heavy neighborhood.
That work will continue this week, and should be wrapped up by Thursday, according to an ODOT spokesman.
Look for single-lane detours as crews put down new lines and install signs.
Primarily, the surface painting will be southbound — on 13th Street.
Many crosswalk changes are accompanied by installation of additional yellow “crosswalk ahead” signs.
The T-shaped stop lines have been painted on the streets 20 feet ahead of intersections. They serve as visual reminders to drivers that they are approaching a stop sign, and are a new feature in the revised set of lines and signs being done on the Heights.
In addition, crews have been redoing stop lines and center lines on city streets all week, and installing “Crosswalk Closed” signs — something new on the Heights that are rare in Hood River.
The “crosswalk closed” signs are at three locations:
12th and Pine — The existing crosswalk will be renewed, on the south side of the intersection, and signs will be installed on the north side of the intersection (in front of Pine Street Bakery) prohibiting crossing at the location;
13th and Taylor — Existing crosswalk to be removed, “closed” signs added, and new crosswalk installed on the south side of the intersection;
13th and Belmont — Crosswalk on the north side of the intersection renewed, signs on the south side prohibiting crossing.
As with the Pine Street “crosswalk closed” intersection, no crosswalk markings currently exist, but the signs are intended to deter people from crossing.
Under Oregon law, every intersection is a crosswalk whether it is marked or unmarked, unless it is signed “crosswalk closed.”
The work brings the crossings into full ODOT compliance; Hood River Heights has the highest number of what ODOT calls “unapproved” crosswalk designs of any neighborhood in Oregon, according to Kaitlynn Jackson of ODOT.
