Anderson’s Tribute Center is hosting its first-ever Día de Muertos shrine this year, and the community is now invited to bring a photo and a small item to remember a deceased loved one to add to the shrine.
Mayra Sandoval, office administrator, said that the idea for the shrine came about when she and Anderson’s owner Jack Trumbull saw a magazine article on Día de Muertos.
“We thought it would be nice if we hosted something like that,” she said. “Originally, we had though of an outdoor shrine, as some people may feel more comfortable not having to walk into the funeral home, but with October weather being unpredictable, we were afraid things may get damaged.”
Instead, the shrine is inside, next to the fireplace, so it’s the first thing people will see when they walk in, she said.
Anderson’s will provide small frames for the photos brought in; for those who only have digital photos, a print will be made onsite. Any small item can serve as a reminder of the person being honored, but staff requests no fresh food.
“Tony (the office dog) might dig in,” Sandoval joked.
She hopes that the shrine will give families a way to learn about and observe the holiday. Día de Muertos, generally celebrated Oct. 31-Nov. 2 to coincide with All Saints’ Eve, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, brings family and friends together to pray and remember those who have died and to support their spiritual journey (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Day_of_the_Dead).
“Losing a loved one is never easy, but they are never forgotten,” she said. “Usually, on a daily basis, something will always bring them up and although death is a scary subject, I also want our community to be less afraid of the ‘funeral home.’”
Not everyone may be able to set up a shrine in their own home, she added, so a public shrine will be a good option for some.
She is new to the tradition herself, having been introduced to Día de Muertos while living in Mexico for about a year after graduating from high school, and has a small shrine in her own home.
“We weren’t’ really raised with the tradition and after the movie ‘Coco,’ I was just all about my shrine and sticking to it as it should be done,” she said.
As part of its Día de Muertos festivities, Anderson’s will host a viewing of “Coco” (rated PG) on Friday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. in English (with Spanish subtitles) and again at 7 p.m. in Spanish (with English subtitles). The event is free and open to all.
Everyone is additionally invited to come by and view the shrine.
