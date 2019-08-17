Deana Dahl, FNP-C, MSN, has joined the practice of Bob Fiske, PA-C, at Summit Family Medicine.
Dahl and her husband, Dave, moved to the Gorge area in 1989. The Billings, Mont., native grew up with a great love for the outdoors, enjoying hiking and camping in the Beartooth Mountains near Billings.
Dahl began seeing patients at Summit Family Medicine on Aug. 5, and will be accepting new patients. An open house is scheduled on Sept. 5 from 5:30-7 p.m., with light snacks and beverages provided. Visitors can meet Dahl, Fiske and the staff, and get an office tour.
The open house will be held at 1021 June St., suite 104, in Hood River.
“I’m very blessed to live and work in the Columbia River Gorge,” Dahl said. “I look forward to working in a smaller independent private practice, and making new connections in the Hood River area.”
Dahl loves hiking, biking, and being outdoors with Dave and their two teenage children, and their dog Chico. Dave is a beekeeper and their children help sell his honey at the White Salmon farmers’ market.
She graduated with a bachelors degree in nursing from Bozeman in 1986. Her first job was at University Hospital in Seattle doing oncology nursing. She has had a wide variety of experience, from pediatrics, medical/surgical nursing, intensive care, and the Emergency Department while working as a nurse. She completed her masters degree in Nursing at WSU-Vancouver in 1999.
Dahl is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Geriatric Society, ARNP of Washington, and Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network.
She has volunteered at the Peace Village Children’s Camp, and been a facilitator for the Our Whole Lives Program-Health and Sexuality program for Teens, and she is an active member at Bethel UCC.
Dahl had worked for Northshore Medical Group since 1999. She said enjoyed taking care of patients and their families over the years and the relationships that developed.
She is interested in holistic and preventative medicine and has taken additional courses in nutrition and integrated medicine, and in geriatric and palliative medicine while doing home visits over the last few years.
Call 541-386-3626 for more information or to establish care with Dahl.
