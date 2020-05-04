COVID-19 continues to literally take the wind out of the Gorge economy.
Dakine is ending its 34-year presence in Hood River.
The Torrance, Calif., based sports equipment company will vacate its Portway offices in about two weeks, according to on-line reports.
Dakine officials in Hood River did not disclose the timeline for the move, though vice president of sales Chico Bukanovsky provided this email statement from the company:
“This challenging decision was based on the significant pressure the impacts of the COVID pandemic have had on the business, and although this decision was difficult to make, it in no way reflects the commitment to the Brand and the outdoor community it serves.
“Our focus at Dakine has and always will be serving our consumer by staying committed to developing trusted, innovative, sustainable, purpose driven product for the water, mountains and lifestyle in between.
“Hood River’s heritage, which has been built over the past 36 years is one that will not be lost -– just as we haven’t lost the heritage from Hawaii – we still have a store at the birthplace of the brand in Maui,” the statement continued.”As the brand moved from Maui to Hood River to cement the business in the wind and kite space over 36 years ago, it is now moving to its new home in Southern California to further pursue the global opportunity in lifestyle, travel, and accessories -– while still maintaining focus on the core sport equipment categories of surf, snow, and bike.”
Dakine arrived in Hood River in 1986, located first in the east portion of the Full Sail Brewery buiding, moving to the former Expo Center in 2008 and in 2011 into current quarters across from Waterfront Park in a building owned by Key Development. Key Development officials were not available for comment by deadline on Monday.
In 2013 the Hood River sportswear company was sold to Altamont Capital Partners.
Dakine is ending its 34-year presence in Hood River.
The Torrance, Calif., based sports equipment company will vacate its Portway offices in about two weeks, according to on-line reports.
Dakine officials in Hood River did not disclose the timeline for the move, though vice president of sales Chico Bukanovsky provided this email statement from the company:
“This challenging decision was based on the significant pressure the impacts of the COVID pandemic have had on the business, and although this decision was difficult to make, it in no way reflects the commitment to the Brand and the outdoor community it serves.
“Our focus at Dakine has and always will be serving our consumer by staying committed to developing trusted, innovative, sustainable, purpose driven product for the water, mountains and lifestyle in between.
“Hood River’s heritage, which has been built over the past 36 years is one that will not be lost -– just as we haven’t lost the heritage from Hawaii – we still have a store at the birthplace of the brand in Maui,” the statement continued.”As the brand moved from Maui to Hood River to cement the business in the wind and kite space over 36 years ago, it is now moving to its new home in Southern California to further pursue the global opportunity in lifestyle, travel, and accessories -– while still maintaining focus on the core sport equipment categories of surf, snow, and bike.”
Dakine arrived in Hood River in 1986, located first in the east portion of the Full Sail Brewery buiding, moving to the former Expo Center in 2008 and in 2011 into current quarters across from Waterfront Park in a building owned by Key Development. Key Development officials were not available for comment by deadline on Monday.
In 2013 the Hood River sportswear company was sold to Altamont Capital Partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.