Six will vie for three HR council seats
Dani Correa has filed to run for mayor against incumbent Kate McBride in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Filing for Hood River City Council are Don Harring, Brian Towey, and former councilor Susan Johnson, who served on council from 2012-18.
Incumbents Megan Saunders, Mark Zanmiller and Gladys Rivera also filed last week for re-election to the seats they currently hold.
Johnson left Hood River council in 2018 after choosing to run for mayor instead of re-election to her seat. She lost to then-incumbent mayor Paul Blackburn by a 1,836-1674 vote, a 52.39 to 47.32 percent margin. Blackburn stepped down in 2019, and McBride was appointed to fill out his term, which ends in December
Towey ran for council in 2018, a race which saw Jessica Metta and Tim Counihan re-elected and Erick Haynie unseat Peter Cornelison, 16.29 to 11.53 percent. Remaining votes went to Jim Klaas, 10.88; Joe Sheahan, 10.87; and Towey, 10.48.
In Cascade Locks, Butch Miller is the only person to file for the city council openings; his name was inadvertently omitted from an article in the Aug. 26 edition. Three incumbents’ terms end in December: Bruce Fitzpatrick and Glenda Groves opted not to run, and Bob Walker filed for mayor along with Susan Verschuren.
Miller ran for Cascade Locks council in 2018 and lost by four votes with 18.8 percent of the vote, with three top vote-getters taking 21.68, 21.17 percent and 19.10 percent.
The deadline for candidates to file was Aug. 25 in Hood River and Aug. 21 in Cascade Locks.
