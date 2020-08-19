Mayor and three city council positions in both Hood River and Cascade Locks are up for election on Nov. 3.
Hood River candidate packets are available at the city website, cityofhoodriver.gov/City Council.
The Hood River link includes an outline of qualifications and complete information for mayor (two-year term) and three council positions (four-year terms). Filing deadline is Aug. 25 for the Nov. 3 general election, Candidates must collect at least 20 signatures from registered voters living within the jurisdiction.
The Hood River positions are currently held by Mayor Kate McBride and councilors Mark Zanmiller, Megan Saunders, and Gladys Rivera.
In Cascade Locks, the posts held by Mayor Tom Cramblett and councilors Glenda Groves, Bobby Walker and Bruce Fitzgerald are up for election.
All positions in both cities are nonpartisan. The two mayors’ terms will last for two years beginning January 2021. Councilor terms in both cities will last for four years beginning January 2021. Candidates must have residency within the city for a continuous period of 12 months immediately preceding election or appointment; and be registered to vote for 12 continuous months immediately preceding election or appointment.
In Cascade Locks, on line via petition and packets are available at the office or online at cascade-locks.or.us.
Cascade Locks charter states that “the petition for nomination shall be signed by at least 20 electors who reside within the City or, in the alternative, a petition may be filed without signatures of electors by the payment of a $20 filing fee.”
Applications must be completed by Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.