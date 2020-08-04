The Hood River chapter of Delta Kappa recently installed their new officers for the upcoming year. Pictured, left to right, are Kathy Hines (education), Penny Phelps (treasurer), Vickie Simpson (secretary), and Debbie Sanguras (vice president). Seated is Martha Hoskins (president). Three new members also joined the organization: Patti Fortier, Maria Walker and Claire Walsh. Delta Kappa is a chapter of ESA (Epsilon Sigma Alpha), a national philanthropic organization. The local group supports Columbia Gorge seniors, veterans and youth with charitable contributions and scholarships.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Facilities & Mechanical Maintenance Lead Smokehouse Products Hood River
- CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER/FIRE
- MAINTENANCE POSITION Manages maintenance
- POLICE OFFICERS The Columbia
- Hood River County is
- SDS LUMBER COMPANY SDS
- BIN CHECKERS Pear bin
- MARKETING BRAND MANAGER $ DOE
- Wanted , Pear Bin Checkers
- DelCarpine is Now Hiring
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Waterfront weekend closures and use restrictions now in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- UPDATED 8/4: Fire on Fir Mountain
- COVID cluster identified at Webster Orchards/The Fruit Company; Grupo de casos de COVID-19 identificó en Webster Orchards/The Fruit Company
- Port of HR considers buying Wal Mart lot for $4 million
- Service announcement: Wyatt Smith and Matthew Kellogg
- Songer speaks at 'We the People' rally
- Three search and rescue operations end successfully
- Obituary: Neal Eaton
- HR schools look to Aug. 12 deadline to complete back-to-school plan: Hybrid learning model planned for the fall
- Hood River schools’ community meals program continues into August; Food Coalition, others step in to help district provide free meals
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Police reports, Aug. 5 edition
- Senior Living: Living in a time of uncertainty
- Vigils underline ‘Somos Uno’ and society striving together: Weekly vigils continue in Hood River as Black Lives Matter protests continue nationwide
- Northern Wasco County D21 to start with online-only format
- What's in the sky? August is an excellent month for stargazing
- City of Hood River adds to bicycle-pedestrian network
- 4-H and FFA have a little piece of fair in 2020: HR fair moved online for 2020 youth events
- Schools plan for distance learning; in HR, online and comprehensive options offered, campuses will remain closed
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.