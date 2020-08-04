HR Delta Kappa new officers WILD CLR.jpg

Delta Kappa's new officers: Pictured, left to right, are Kathy Hines (education), Penny Phelps (treasurer), Vickie Simpson (secretary), and Debbie Sanguras (vice president). Seated is Martha Hoskins (president).

 Contributed photo

The Hood River chapter of Delta Kappa recently installed their new officers for the upcoming year. Pictured, left to right, are Kathy Hines (education), Penny Phelps (treasurer), Vickie Simpson (secretary), and Debbie Sanguras (vice president). Seated is Martha Hoskins (president). Three new members also joined the organization: Patti Fortier, Maria Walker and Claire Walsh. Delta Kappa is a chapter of ESA (Epsilon Sigma Alpha), a national philanthropic organization. The local group supports Columbia Gorge seniors, veterans and youth with charitable contributions and scholarships.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.