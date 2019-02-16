To many kids, a stuffed animal is a plaything. But for a number of children whose parents are patients at One Community Health (OCH), such plush toys come to mean more.

Over the years, people have donated beautifully handmade or like-new toys to the perinatal program. Most recently, Amy Elliott, an eighth grader from White Salmon, donated about 30 stuffed animals. It was time to clean out her closet and in doing so, she realized that donating the toys to a good cause made more sense than any other alternative — particularly just throwing them out.

“Since we have a connection with One Community Health, it made sense,” Amy said. “Knowing someone else can use them feels good … and it’s much better than them collecting dust in my closet.”

According to Vicky Valle and Delfina Reyes, certified community health workers who co-manage the perinatal program, toys come in handy during long appointments, such as in the case of diabetes education for some patients.

Also, as it turns out, Amy was delivered by one of OCH’s former providers, and her family has used its services over the years. They’ve chosen OCH for their dental care, plus the medical needs of several children they’ve fostered. Amy’s mom, Caroline Elliott, says their family has come to appreciate all that OCH does for its patients in the Gorge.

“We really applaud everything you do here and how you operate,” she said. “We just really support your mission.”

In being a “sibling” to foster children, Amy has learned the value of giving back to children experiencing hardship and disadvantages. Some of the kids receiving her toys at OCH may not have many — if any — toys of their own.

Two perinatal program patients recently visited OCH and met with Valle and Reyes. The children had the opportunity to dig into the box of stuffed animals and pick their favorite.

These gifts cheer up children, make it easier for the OCH perinatal program to provide vital patient education and send the message that here, inside the health center walls, kids have nothing to fear.

Truly, these stuffed animals are “plush” with purpose.