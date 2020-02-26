Megan Spears, certified professional organizer with Disorder2Order, is hosting a free, open discussion on the topic of “Downsizing” on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at Hawks Ridge Senior Living in Hood River.
According to the LA Times, there are 300,000 items in the average American home, said a press release.
“That’s a lot of stuff to sort through, so it’s important to be proactive and create a plan for your future,” said Spears. “Downsizing is a sensitive topic and we need to start talking about what we want to do with all this stuff.”
Regardless if you’re an empty nester or transitioning to a senior community, this presentation will help you start planning for the future, said Spears.
For details, visit www.disorder2order.com.
