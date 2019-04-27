A1 school board, david russo (5).JPG
Dr. David Russo, right, accepts Superintendent Dan Goldman’s congratulations after Russo was sworn in Wednesday as Director for Dist. 2, in the Hood River County School Board’s special meeting at Pine Grove School gymnasium. Russo was selected after brief interviews by a 3-2 vote, over fellow applicant Sandy Bielen. Russo had served on School Board from 2013-17, including a term as board chair. Bielen, a program manager at Insitu, has volunteered at local schools and as a STEM leader. Russo’s appointment runs through June 30, 2021, filling the position vacated when former director Benjamin Sheppard resigned in March. The Dist. 2 post will be up for election in May 2021.

