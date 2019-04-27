Dr. David Russo, right, accepts Superintendent Dan Goldman’s congratulations after Russo was sworn in Wednesday as Director for Dist. 2, in the Hood River County School Board’s special meeting at Pine Grove School gymnasium. Russo was selected after brief interviews by a 3-2 vote, over fellow applicant Sandy Bielen. Russo had served on School Board from 2013-17, including a term as board chair. Bielen, a program manager at Insitu, has volunteered at local schools and as a STEM leader. Russo’s appointment runs through June 30, 2021, filling the position vacated when former director Benjamin Sheppard resigned in March. The Dist. 2 post will be up for election in May 2021.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
HOT JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- A stroke of luck: Brain attack, and recovery, thanks to skill, compassion, information
- Eight sex offenders found non-compliant in Hood River County
- Obituary: Don Walker
- Letters to the Editor for April 24
- Kaleidoscope: Iconic images, new school
- Death Notices for April 20
- POLICE LOG: April 14 to 20
- Obituary: Velma James
- Letters to the Editor for April 20
- Death Notices, April 24 edition: Ellen Franklin, Shawn Conner, Doris Harries, Elizabeth Holdridge, Tim Buchanan, Robert Theroux, Betty Marvel and Daniel Vasquez Rodriguez
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Eagles keep the wins coming
- Eagles Lacrosse brings out the offense
- HRV Girls Tennis stays strong
- Port buys art installation from local Native American artist
- School Board selects Gresham educator for next superintendent: Sara Hahn-Hutson succeeds Goldman starting in July
- Mountain Valley Meats wins ‘best smoked turkey’ award
- Porch (and Ditch): April 27
- ‘How to Confidently Manage Screen Time’ May 1 at HRMS
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 30
-
May 1
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.