A chase by law enforcement from Arlington to The Dalles on Sunday afternoon led to the arrest of a woman on Interstate 84 by Oregon State Police troopers and Wasco County Sheriff deputies.

Witnesses reported that the officers stopped the car using a spike strip on the freeway just west of The Dalles.

The freeway was closed briefly between 1-1:20 p.m. while law enforcement dealt with what was a potentially volatile situation.

Deputies were seen hiding behind a Sheriff’s SUV with guns drawn and heard yelling “both hands on the wheel” and telling the lone occupant to get out of the vehicle.

Via scanner, deputies were heard asking, “I’m going to move up to the corner of the vehicle. Let me know if you see movement at all.”

Another officer replied a moment later, “No movement.”

The standoff lasted for about five minutes and then they slowly made their way to the back of the vehicle with the protective SUV slowly moving with them, a witness reported.

Two deputies got to the back of the car and slowly went up the driver’s side and opened the door to pull the driver out.

The woman was reportedly taken in to custody and detained for mental health evaluation.