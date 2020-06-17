On June 13, residents reported a Hood River business owner illegally dumping a load of what the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office believes to be agricultural lime (results are pending) on Canyon Road in Odell, located just south of Sylvester Drive.
Hood River County Sheriff’s Deputy Joel Ives said the individual, a Hood River resident, had just purchased the truck and was emptying its tanks despite the “No dumping allowed” signs in the area.
“We have problems occasionally in that area with dumping,” Ives said.
The male was cited for illegal dumping and issued a court date.
Bart Cohn of Hood River saw the dumping in progress and took photographs to share with law enforcement. “I saw a double-tanker tractor-trailer pulled over on the side of the road and the driver had a large hose hooked up to one of the tanks and he was releasing some sort of material,” he said.
Cohn confronted the driver, then called deputies to report the incident.
He later gave a statement and identified the driver and vehicle.
“I think a great deal of credit needs to be given to the sheriff’s department,” Cohn said. “The dispatcher and deputy did amazing work in catching that guy so fast, even though he was 10 miles away when they finally caught up to him.”
