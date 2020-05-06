The Gorge Chapter Ducks Unlimited held their 35th consecutive fundraising banquet and auction at the Hood River Inn in February. Over 200 attended for an evening of fun, games and food while helping contribute to the future of wetlands and waterfowl habitats.
Long-time Ducks Unlimited supporters Gary and Roxy Templin and Frank and Jean Ann Davido were recognized as Life Sponsors at the event for having met the cumulative lifetime giving amount to qualify.
The Gorge Chapter acknowledged this year’s Mallard Sponsor, Domino’s Pizza, for their support as well as the contribution of major sponsors Adams Construction, Columbia Gorge Toyota/Honda, Columbia State Bank, Gorge Guns, Juanita’s Fine Foods, McCoy-Holliston Insurance, Precision Automotive and Auction Sales Company.
“Local businesses and individuals were generous in their support of our event while both underwriting merchandise and providing items for auctions and prizes,” Thurman said. “The Gorge Chapter is proud to be a part of a friendly community that is willing to support our cause to restore wetlands habitat for waterfowl and other species.”
Oregon Ducks Unlimited volunteers like the Gorge Chapter committee raise funds for wetland and waterfowl habitat improvements on more than 105,000 acres in Oregon. Ducks Unlimited currently has 16 active wetland habitat restoration and enhancement projects underway throughout Oregon in the lower Columbia estuary, on Sauvie Island, Summer Lake and in the Klamath Lake area.
Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl, said a press release.
These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people. Since its founding in 1937, DU has raised over $4 billion, which has contributed to the conservation more than 14.5 million acres of prime wildlife habitat in the U.S. and Canada.
